Somalia: Somaliland President Returns Home After UAE Visit

Hargeisa, May 14 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro returned to the country on Thursday following a visit to the United Arab Emirates that began in late April and was officially described by the presidency as private in nature.

The Somaliland Presidency confirmed the president's arrival in a brief statement, saying he had safely returned home after completing his stay in the UAE. Officials did not immediately disclose details regarding meetings held during the visit or the exact duration of the trip.

President Irro departed for Dubai on April 23, with the presidency at the time saying the visit was "personal in nature" and providing no official agenda or details of scheduled engagements.

Despite the limited official information, the visit attracted regional attention amid Somaliland's growing diplomatic outreach and deepening engagement with Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, one of Somaliland's closest economic and strategic partners.

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The UAE has played a major role in Somaliland's infrastructure and trade development through investments linked to Berbera Port and the Berbera Corridor, a strategic trade route connecting the Gulf of Aden to East Africa.

Since Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025, regional and international observers have paid closer attention to Somaliland's expanding diplomatic engagement with foreign partners.

President Irro has in recent months intensified international engagement, including participation in the World Governments Summit in Dubai earlier this year, where Somaliland officials promoted investment opportunities, regional cooperation and development partnerships.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government institutions, security forces, currency and democratic electoral system while continuing efforts to expand international partnerships and diplomatic recognition.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)