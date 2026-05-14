Africa: What Economists Say About Impact of Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum could give local firms access to capital, partnerships, and regional markets, economists who spoke to The New Times have said.

The forum, which is taking place between May 14 to 15, has become Africa's most influential private sector platform.

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"Its significance lies in the way it aligns political leadership with business execution. At a time when Africa must accelerate growth and industrialisation, especially in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and when intra-African trade is being discussed across the continent, the forum offers a rare space where commitments can quickly translate into action," Jean-Claude Rwubahuka, an economist and financial expert, said.

He said that by hosting the 2026 Africa CEO Forum, Rwanda would strengthen its position as a reform-driven and investor-friendly economy.

"The forum will give local firms access to capital, partnerships, and regional markets. It should also focus on access to capital and regional markets. Partnerships are essential because they facilitate the flow of capital," he said.

On trade and regional integration, he said networking would take place, and the forum would encourage cross-border partnerships by reducing information gaps and regulatory misunderstandings.

"We know the pace at which intra-African trade is developing, as well as the persistent challenges related to infrastructure and logistics.

"All these issues can be discussed at the Africa CEO Forum, and the platform plays a critical role in building African value chains rather than continuing to export raw materials," he noted.

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He said changes had already been seen across sectors such as mining and agriculture.

"For example, in West Africa, cocoa-producing countries are increasingly moving towards producing chocolate locally. Similarly, in East Africa, there is growing emphasis on transforming minerals into finished products. I think the Africa CEO Forum serves as the private sector backbone of the AfCFTA. Without platforms like this, the agreement risks remaining underutilised," Rwubahuka explained.

He said several discussions had already highlighted the underutilisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

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How SMEs should benefit

"SMEs can benefit greatly from the forum, but only if the outcomes are translated into simplified trade rules, better access to finance, and integration into regional supply chains. Inclusion must be deliberate, especially for SMEs and, where possible, MSMEs," Rwubahuka added.

Economist Ignace Kabano Habimana said SMEs would gain fresh business ideas and learn strategies from the CEOs present.

"They can learn to avoid certain mistakes. These CEOs will come from different business sectors and fields, allowing participants to learn from their diverse experiences. In addition to this, they can build networks, not only with potential partners or investors, but also with suppliers or clients in retail and other types of businesses," he noted.

He said SMEs might even find mentors who could guide them by building long-term relationships with experienced and highly accomplished CEOs.

"As a result, they will greatly benefit from their knowledge and expertise. These relationships can also lead to new business ventures and opportunities. Participants will exchange knowledge on various aspects of business and learn important skills from the CEOs, such as leadership, strategic thinking, negotiation, and crisis management," he noted.

SMEs will also gain many advantages, including expanding their business opportunities, building international partnerships, and accessing funding channels.

"They will also receive information about funding opportunities and may develop collaborative business projects with CEOs and other participants.

"Furthermore, they will increase their visibility because this CEOs' forum will bring together a global network of business leaders. Therefore, presenting an SME within such a network is a valuable opportunity," he added.

Economist John Bosco Kalisa added that the CEOs' forum is a networking, learning, and support platform.

"They are platforms for growth and partnerships that help businesses become stronger, more innovative, and more competitive. There are opportunities for young people and SMEs to secure funding, as they can present their innovations to attract angel investors," he said.

What the forum means for Rwanda

Kalisa said the forum was important for Rwanda as the country implements its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) strategy under the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

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The strategy aims to establish the country as Africa's premier hub for business events, targeting more than $224 million in annual revenue by 2028.

"The forum must also serve as a platform to showcase investment opportunities in construction, mining, the digital economy, agro-processing, digital innovation, and other sectors," he said.

Julie Mutoni, Deputy Group CEO of Multilines International, said that during the last forum, the company secured clients to import products made in Rwanda.

"We are still working together. I will also be on the lookout for more business and investment opportunities. Given what is happening globally, it is important to diversify and explore emerging opportunities," she said.

Fabrice Shema, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Medical Supplier, who attended the previous forum, said the company had secured $5 million in funding to expand its business to other countries.

"We hope to meet more partners," he said.