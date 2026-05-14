South Africa: Didiza Determines Process for Composition of Impeachment Committee

National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza, has outlined the next step in the National Assembly process on the composition of the Impeachment Committee, in accordance with section 89 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The Section 89 impeachment process is linked to the 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament said Didiza engaged the National Assembly Chief Whips Forum earlier in the day on the process to be followed in establishing the committee.

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The forum comprises Chief Whips and representatives of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

"Given that the impeachment committee process constitutes uncharted procedural terrain for Parliament, the Speaker this morning engaged the National Assembly Chief Whips Forum, comprising Chief Whips and representatives of political parties represented in the Assembly, regarding the determination for the composition of the committee," Parliament said.

Political parties represented in the National Assembly have now been requested to submit the names of Members who will serve on the committee to the National Assembly Secretariat by the close of business on Friday, 22 May 2026.

READ | Parliament to reopen Section 89 process after court ruling

Parliament said the Speaker considered both proportional representation and inclusivity in determining the composition of the committee.

"In determining the composition of the Impeachment Committee, the Speaker considered not only the constitutional principle of proportional representation, but also the need for inclusivity and broad participation in this unprecedented parliamentary process," the statement said.

Parliament said the approach seeks to ensure smaller political parties are also represented in the committee.

"Accordingly, the determination seeks to balance traditional proportional representation with a measure of inclusivity, so as to ensure that smaller political parties -- which may otherwise not be accommodated through a strict mathematical application of proportional representation -- are also afforded representation and participation in the Committee's work," Parliament said.

The impeachment committee will comprise 31 members drawn from the 16 political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The African National Congress (ANC) will have nine members, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with five and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) with three.

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The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will have two members, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), United Democratic Movement (UDM), RISE Mzansi, Build One South Africa (BOSA), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Al Jama-ah, National Coloured Congress (NCC) and United Africans Transformation (UAT) will each have one representative.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has referred the Constitutional Court judgment relating to the matter to the National Assembly Subcommittee on the Review of Rules.

The subcommittee will consider and process amendments required to the Rules of the National Assembly.