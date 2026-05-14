South Africa: Education Is Key to Fixing South Africa's Future - Lesufi

Getting education right is the cornerstone of building a stronger country and a thriving economy, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has said.

Lesufi was speaking at the media launch of the Golden Jubilee commemoration of the 1976 youth uprising, held in Soweto, under the theme: "RESET@50 - The Future Calls", with the slogan: "Our national commitment to the future, for freedom lives in every generation."

In his address on Thursday, the Premier stressed that South Africa's future depends on the quality, inclusivity, and relevance of its schooling system.

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He argued that meaningful reform in education is already underway, with government taking bold steps to transform both teaching and learning in real time.

"We took a conscious decision to train teachers while they are still teaching in the classroom, and to change the curriculum while learning continues. Today, we have a curriculum that is accessible to everyone."

Lesufi described the introduction of a revised curriculum as one of the most significant milestones in recent history, highlighting its focus on inclusivity and historical truth. He said the curriculum must reflect the country's collective past and honour figures such as Nelson Mandela, while also recognising the broader struggles that shaped the nation.

"The history of South Africa is not a history of one group of people. All South Africans must participate in shaping that history."

The Premier also emphasised the importance of unity within the education system, calling for an end to inequalities between schools and communities. He also stressed that all children, regardless of background, should learn together under the same standards and conditions.

"There must be no society where some children are privileged to be taught differently because of their circumstances. All teachers are trained from the same foundation, and all must serve every child equally."

READ | Government to launch 50th anniversary of 1976 youth uprisings

He further called for full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act across all schools, alongside urgent improvements in infrastructure and access to resources. This includes ensuring connectivity, access to books, and integrating technology and innovation into classrooms.

"Our schools must evolve. Children must engage with books in ways that inspire them, but they must also be equipped with the technological tools that define the future," he said.

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Reflecting on the legacy of Youth Day (16 June), which commemorates the 1976 student uprisings, Lesufi said the anniversary should serve as a reminder of both progress made and challenges that remain.

While also acknowledging that the country still has a long road ahead, the Premier said citizens must be inspired by the vison of one South Africa that belongs to all, especially children.

He also raised concern about social challenges affecting young people, particularly the spread of drugs while also calling for a united effort from communities and law enforcement to combat the scourge, which threatens the future of the country's youth.

"We cannot allow drugs to destroy our children. We must stand together and fight this scourge."

Despite the challenges, the Premier expressed optimism about Gauteng's role in driving youth development and economic growth. He said the province is committed to creating opportunities and ensuring that young people are equipped to succeed.

"This province is ready to prepare young people, to create opportunities, prosper, and our people will prosper with it." he said.