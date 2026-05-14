South Africa: Scopa Satisfied With IEC Readiness for 2026 Local Elections

The Standing Committee on Appropriations (SCOPA) says it is satisfied that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is financially and operationally prepared to deliver the 2026 Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November.

The committee met with the IEC and the Department of Home Affairs on Wednesday to assess their readiness for the elections, including budget allocations and operational plans.

The IEC told the committee it has been allocated R3.2 billion for the current fiscal year to support the elections.

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The commission said its preparations include strengthening voter registration efforts to address the under-representation of certain demographic groups on the voters' roll, as well as preparing for candidate nominations and the printing of ballot papers.

Committee members welcomed the IEC's readiness but raised concerns about the timing of the elections during the matric examination period, noting that schools are used as voting stations in some areas.

The IEC said consultations with the Department of Basic Education would ensure minimal disruption to matric learners, as Election Day would be declared a public holiday.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr Mmusi Maimane, urged the IEC to intensify outreach programmes aimed at encouraging young people to register and vote, saying voter turnout among young people is often low.

Maimane also called on the IEC to strengthen measures against disinformation on social media and to implement technological safeguards to address cybersecurity risks linked to the elections.

"The scale of the elections across 240 municipalities and their wards requires strong measures to mitigate cybersecurity risks," he said.

He added that election security also remains a concern, referring to a previous engagement in which the South African Police Service (SAPS) reported a shortfall of about 6 000 personnel and noting that physical security challenges had occurred during past elections.

During the Department of Home Affairs briefing, committee members welcomed efforts to combat corruption, particularly in relation to the issuing of fraudulent identity documents.