South Africa: Western Cape Storm Death Toll Rises to 10

The Western Cape Provincial Government says emergency response and recovery operations remain at a critical stage despite improved weather conditions across the province, following recent severe storms.

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said on Tuesday that the province's Joint Operations Centre continues to coordinate rescue and relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

The Provincial Department of Health and Wellness has confirmed 10 storm-related fatalities across the province. Bredell extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the extreme weather event.

Emergency teams remain active in several districts, particularly the West Coast and Cape Winelands, where widespread flooding and infrastructure damage have disrupted communities and displaced thousands of residents.

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In the Cape Winelands alone, more than 2 000 people have been displaced, while evacuations and shelter operations continue across multiple districts.

Humanitarian organisations, NGOs and community groups are assisting affected residents with food, blankets and hygiene supplies.

Authorities have also raised concerns about dangerously high river levels across the province.

The Clanwilliam Dam has reached 103% capacity, with all sluice gates open. Officials are closely monitoring downstream communities and have urged residents to comply with safety instructions.

The Breede River is also in flood, with water flow volumes measured at 1 655 cubic metres per second at Swellendam on Tuesday morning, increasing the risk of further downstream flooding.

Residents have been advised to avoid flooded roads, low-water crossings and other high-risk areas.

Eskom said restoration work on electricity and other essential services is underway, although infrastructure damage and limited access to some areas are slowing progress.

Health services remain operational in most parts of the province, with contingency plans activated where facilities have been affected.

The provincial government, municipalities and partner organisations remain focused on rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and infrastructure recovery as recovery efforts continue.

Officials have encouraged residents to monitor official communication channels and report emergencies to the relevant authorities. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.