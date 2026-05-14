South Africa: Call to Address Stats SA Funding Pressures

While highlighting the critical role played by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) in providing credible and independent statistics, Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, has called for concerns about the organisation's financial pressures to be addressed.

"These challenges must be addressed to ensure that the quality and sustainability of our national statistics are not compromised," the Deputy Minister said on Wednesday in Parliament during the Budget Vote for Stats SA.

She added that in a complex and rapidly changing world, South Africa needs reliable data to drive inclusive growth, create jobs, reduce poverty and build a capable state.

"Just yesterday [Tuesday], Stats-SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), which is one of its key products measuring the employment and unemployment rate of our country.

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" While we would have previously recorded four consecutive economic growth numbers in the past year, yesterday's numbers indicate that much more needs to be done to ensure faster and more inclusive economic growth to improve the lives of all South Africans. That is why the role of Stats SA is indispensable," Mhlauli said.

The Deputy stressed that modern statistical systems require sustained investment in technology, infrastructure and human capability.

She noted that Stats SA is working with the National Treasury and exploring alternative funding models to safeguard the quality and continuity of official statistics.

During the 2026/27 financial year, the entity will publish 299 statistical products covering the economy, society, population and environment.

These include key indicators such as the Consumer Price Index and Gross Domestic Product, which are essential for economic planning and business confidence.

Stats SA will also continue to publish data on poverty, inequality, employment and living conditions.

"These statistics are vital in guiding government interventions aimed at overcoming the legacy of apartheid and improving the lives of the poor, especially black African women, who remain disproportionately affected by poverty and unemployment.

"The demand for reliable statistics continues to grow. Yet fiscal constraints make it increasingly difficult to expand statistical operations at the pace required," the Deputy Minister said.

Stats SA has committed to building expertise in data science, digital tools, survey methodology and emerging statistical techniques.

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"This investment in human capital will strengthen institutional resilience and ensure that South Africa remains at the forefront of statistical innovation," she said.

Stats SA is redesigning its household survey programme through the introduction of a continuous population survey.

The organisation is also expanding web-based data collection for business surveys.

"These innovations will improve the timeliness, efficiency and responsiveness of official statistics while reducing costs and administrative burden," the Deputy Minister said.

The Statistics Amendment Act, 2024, which came into effect in October 2025, strengthens the authority of the Statistician-General to coordinate the National Statistical System.

"This reform will improve collaboration and data sharing across government and with strategic partners, including the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the South African Reserve Bank, the Department of Home Affairs and institutions of higher learning.

"A more integrated data ecosystem will improve efficiency, reduce duplication and ensure that decision-makers have access to credible and consistent information," Mhlauli said.