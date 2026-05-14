South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints Senior NPA Officials

14 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed two Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions in a move aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the fight against crime.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Presidency announced the appointment of Advocate Chuma Mtengwane as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: Asset Forfeiture Unit.

The President also appointed Advocate Nicolette Astraid Bell as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: National Prosecutions Services.

The appointments were made in terms of section 11(1) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998 (Act No. 32 of 1998), following consultation with Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and National Director of Public Prosecutions, Andy Mothibi.

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"The President has appointed two Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions as part of ensuring that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains effective in the fight against crime and enjoys public trust," the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa wished the newly appointed officials well as they assume their responsibilities within the NPA.

"President Ramaphosa wishes Adv Mtengwane and Adv Bell well as they assume their roles in the National Prosecuting Authority's constitutionally empowered mandate to institute criminal proceedings on behalf of the State," the statement said.

Mtengwane currently serves as Acting Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: Asset Forfeiture Unit and brings 25 years of prosecutorial experience in the public sector.

Her expertise includes asset forfeiture, criminal investigation, police communications, trial litigation and settlement negotiation.

Bell is a career prosecutor who joined the prosecution service on 1 May 1995 at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court.

She has served as a Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions for more than 18 years and has over 29 years of legal experience, including 18 years at senior management level within the NPA.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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