Tanzania: House Approves 35.5bn/ - Vice-President Budget

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar House of Representatives has approved a 35.5bn/- budget for the Office of the First Vice-President, as lawmakers called for stronger public education on climate change, environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

During the debate, Chumu Kombo Khamis (Wanawake, CCM) called for increased awareness on the dangers of unplanned settlements and construction in flood-prone areas, saying many citizens continue to suffer losses during heavy rains due to limited public knowledge.

"People need education on the risks of constructing houses in vulnerable areas and how to respond to early warning signs of flooding. This will help reduce deaths and property damage," she said.

Mmanga Mohammed Hamed (Tumbe) also pressed for wider community education on the effects of climate change and urged the government to strengthen measures against seawater intrusion into residential areas.

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He said Tumbe is among 148 areas in Unguja and Pemba affected by rising sea levels associated with climate change.

Responding to the concerns, Acting Minister of State in the Office of the First Vice-President (Environment), Hamza Hassan Juma, said the government is implementing various initiatives to address climate-related challenges across Zanzibar.

He said the programmes include environmental conservation efforts, awareness campaigns and measures aimed at reducing the impact of natural disasters on communities.

Juma also called on citizens to take responsibility in protecting the environment, saying public cooperation remains essential in addressing climate change and disaster risks.