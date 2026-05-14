Tanzania: National Water Grid Plan Gains Momentum

Dodoma — FEASIBILITY studies and detailed design work have commenced for a major project aimed at transporting water from Lake Tanganyika to Kigoma, Rukwa and Katavi regions under the government's broader plan to establish a National Water Grid.

Deputy Minister for Water, Kundo Mathew, revealed the plans in the National Assembly yesterday while responding to questions raised by Martha Mariki (Special Seats, CCM) and Florent Kyombo (Missenyi, CCM).

In her basic question, MP Mariki sought the government's explanation on the progress of plans to utilise water from Lake Tanganyika and distribute it to neighbouring areas such as Mpanda in Katavi Region.

Responding, Eng Kundo said the government's strategy is to implement water projects using reliable water sources, including Lake Tanganyika, as part of efforts to establish a National Water Grid.

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The Deputy Minister said that to realise the objective, the government has already commenced feasibility studies and detailed design works through a consultant for a project aimed at transporting water from Lake Tanganyika to Kigoma Region, Rukwa Region and Katavi regions.

According to him, the exercise began in March 2026 and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

"Completion of the studies and design work will enable the government to begin searching for funds for implementation of the project based on identified needs," he told the august House.

Meanwhile, Eng Kundo said the government is currently seeking funds for the expansion of the Lake Victoria water project.

He said this while responding to a question from MP Kyombo who sought to know when the water project sourcing water from Lake Victoria to Kashenye, Kanyigo and Bwanjai wards would be completed.

The Deputy Minister said the government has already completed the first phase of the Lake Victoria water project to Kashenye Ward in Missenyi District at a cost of more than 1.8bn/-.

The project is currently serving 4,630 residents in the three villages of Kashenye, Bukwali and Bushago.

He added that the government is now seeking more than 6bn/- to begin implementation of the second phase of the project, which is expected to benefit over 17,433 residents in 10 villages located in the wards of Kanyigo and Bwanjai.