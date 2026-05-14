Uganda: Justice Kazibwe Is New Deputy Chief Justice

President Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kawumi Kazibwe as the new Deputy Chief Justice.

The appointment was announced on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), which also confirmed changes in the Judiciary's senior administrative leadership.

According to the statement, Justice Kazibwe's name has been forwarded to Parliament for approval in line with constitutional requirements.

"The name of the new Deputy Chief Justice has been sent to Parliament, awaiting approval," the statement read.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

If approved, Justice Kazibwe will deputise Chief Justice Flavian Zeija in the supervision and administration of the Judiciary, overseeing both the Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

Justice Kazibwe is currently a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court, and previously served as a High Court judge after his appointment in 2016 - alongside Zeija at the time.

He has also served as Resident Judge in Kabale and Mubende circuits, where he was involved in efforts to reduce case backlog and improve access to justice.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2024, joining the appellate bench where he has since handled both civil and criminal appeals, as well as constitutional matters.

His judicial career has been marked by involvement in case management reforms, court inspections, and initiatives aimed at improving efficiency within the justice system.

Before his elevation to the High Court, he built a long career in judicial service that placed him among judges tasked with strengthening service delivery in upcountry circuits.

Justice Alum is Chief Registrar

In the same reshuffle, Museveni also appointed Agnes Alum as Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, one of the most senior administrative positions in the court system.

The Chief Registrar is responsible for overseeing day-to-day court administration, supervising registrars, managing court operations, and implementing judicial policy across the country.

The office of the Chief Registrar has been vacant since Sarah Langa Siu was appointed to the High Court Bench last year.

Alum has previously served in senior judicial administrative roles, including as a Chief Magistrate, and is expected to focus on improving automation of court processes, efficiency, and accountability within the Judiciary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The appointments come at a time when the Judiciary is implementing reforms aimed at reducing case backlog, expanding digital case management systems, and improving access to justice across Uganda.

Parliament is expected to begin vetting both Justice Kazibwe and Agnes Alum in the coming days before they formally assume their respective roles.