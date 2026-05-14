Uganda: KCCA Suspends On-Street Parking Along Kampala Road to Ease Congestion

The Kampala Capital City Authority has suspended on-street vehicle parking along sections of Kampala Road and Jinja Road in a move aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing safety within the Central Business District (CBD).

In a public notice issued on May 13, 2026, KCCA announced that the suspension affects parking from the Entebbe Road junction through Kampala Road up to the Jinja Road/Yusuf Lule junction near Kitgum House.

According to the Authority, the directive is part of broader efforts to improve mobility in the city centre, reduce traffic congestion and create safer road usage for motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

"This change has been implemented to improve traffic flow, enhance safety for all road users, and support better mobility within the Central Business District," the notice reads in part.

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Motorists have been advised to utilise alternative parking areas including Station Road, Dewinton Road, Siad Barre Road and Nkrumah Road.

KCCA also encouraged drivers to use parking spaces within buildings and premises they intend to access, as well as designated commercial off-street parking facilities such as the Uganda National Cultural Centre parking area, Uganda House and the multi-storey car park along Portal Avenue.

The Authority further called on motorists to comply with the new parking arrangements and cooperate with enforcement officers during implementation.

The suspension comes amid growing concerns over persistent traffic congestion in Kampala's city centre, particularly along major business corridors that experience high vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the day.

KCCA says the changes are intended to contribute towards a safer, more organised and efficient urban transport system under its "For a Livable City" campaign.