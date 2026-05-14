Africa: WHO Says Hantavirus Ship Operation Completed, Monitoring to Continue

A complex international operation to disembark and repatriate passengers from the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius has concluded in Tenerife, with the World Health Organization (WHO) praising Spain's leadership while warning that global coordination must continue in the weeks ahead.

Almost 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries had been stranded aboard the Dutch-flagged cruise ship for weeks following an outbreak of Andes hantavirus, a rare but potentially deadly disease that can, in rare circumstances, spread between humans through close contact.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the operation, coordinated under the International Health Regulations (IHR), demonstrated the importance of international solidarity during health emergencies.

"We can say confidently that this phase of the operation was successful," Tedros said during a press conference in Tenerife on Tuesday. "All of the passengers have disembarked and left Tenerife, and MV Hondius is now on its way to the Netherlands."

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As of 13 May, WHO said 11 cases linked to the ship had been reported, including three deaths. Eight cases were laboratory-confirmed as Andes virus infections, two were considered probable and one remained inconclusive pending further testing in the United States.

WHO said the global risk remains low and stressed that all confirmed and suspected cases had been isolated and managed under strict medical supervision.

"At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak," Tedros said. "But of course, the situation could change."

Monitoring phase begins

WHO officials cautioned that additional cases could still emerge because the virus has a long incubation period. WHO guidance calls for active monitoring and quarantine for passengers and crew repatriated to their home countries for 42 days from 10 May.

"Anyone who becomes symptomatic should be isolated and treated immediately," Tedros said.

The agency has asked countries to report regularly through the IHR network on the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew.

WHO officials said the Tenerife operation involved more than 120 people disembarking over two days and boarding nine charter flights arranged by eight countries. No passengers travelled on commercial flights.

Sara Barragan Montes, WHO technical lead on border health and points of entry, described the response as "a key example of the IHR in action."

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"The response has been a key example of the IHR in action," she said during a WHO social media briefing on Wednesday, referring to the international framework governing cooperation during health emergencies.

WHO briefing on hantavirus (13 May 2026).Emotional toll on passengers

Tedros repeatedly praised Spain for accepting the ship after WHO determined that Cabo Verde, where three symptomatic passengers had earlier been evacuated, lacked the capacity to manage a full disembarkation.

"I thank Prime Minister Sánchez not only for meeting Spain's legal duty under international law, but also for exercising his moral duty to show solidarity with, and compassion and kindness for the passengers on the ship," he said.

WHO officials also highlighted the emotional toll on passengers during weeks at sea.

"Some of the passengers were facing mental breakdown," Tedros said, rejecting calls from some commentators for passengers to remain isolated aboard the vessel for the entire quarantine period.

"Our view was that would have been inhumane, and unnecessary. Yesterday...I called it even cruel to suggest that," he said.

The ship is now sailing to Rotterdam carrying 25 crew members, a Dutch doctor and a Dutch nurse. WHO said it would continue coordinating with authorities until the vessel is safely disinfected and all remaining personnel disembark.