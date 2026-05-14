Somalia: Opposition-Government Conference Breaks Up Again

14 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The conference between the opposition and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, led by international community representatives in the Xe'en Daabka Xalane, ended without any agreement, after a long discussion between the parties.

The conference, chaired by international community representatives, focused on the country's elections, but broke up without any results.

Reports indicate that the international community temporarily left the conference platform, after the debate on the type of elections that Somalia will undergo became more difficult.

The opposition and the federal government are still at odds over key points related to the electoral system, with one of the main points being how the upcoming elections will be managed.

The conference is expected to resume this afternoon, with the hope of reaching an understanding that will contribute to finding a solution to the country's political conflict.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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