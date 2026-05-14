Ethiopia: New Tensions in Tigray Region of Ethiopia

Tigray — The President of Tigray State and TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael, has spoken out on the deteriorating situation in the region, saying that the top priority of the Tigray administration is to protect the security and safety of the people.

The statement comes as the region continues to grapple with the ongoing unrest and security challenges following the Pretoria Agreement.

Debretsion Gebremichael said that a sign of peace has returned to Tigray after a pause, but he blamed the violence in Ethiopia and Abiy Ahmed for breaking the peace.

He said that Tigray region is facing a crisis, isolation and military blockade, which he said has hindered the agreements reached, and the court has further aggravated the situation of the people.

The TPLF leader also said that the people of Tigray have faced displacement, fighting and land grabbing, which he said reaches 45% in some areas, and that this solution is not easy to achieve.

He noted that the Tigray administration is ready for dialogue, but has not yet stopped from seriously engaging in the situation to resolve the crisis.

He also said that the Tigray military is essential for maintaining public security, while calling for an immediate return to dialogue within the conflict.

Finally, Debretsion Gebremichael called on the Tigray diaspora and the Ethiopian people to work together for peace in order to overcome the difficult situation in the region.