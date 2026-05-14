Tanzania Sees Decline in Imports Amid a Significant Increase in Milk, Meat, and Egg Consumption

14 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Bashiru Ally Kakurwa, has said the government, through the Tanzania Dairy Board, has continued regulating the dairy industry, with a total of 101,478,030 litres of milk worth 152.2bn/- processed and sold in the domestic market.

Ambassador Dr Bashiru made the remarks today, May 14, 2026, in Parliament in Dodoma while presenting the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries budget for the 2026/2027 financial year.

He said the number of permits issued for milk imports declined from 630 permits covering 11,551,987.87 litres worth 22.96bn/- in the 2024/2025 financial year to 609 permits covering 10,089,768.50 litres valued at 21.62bn/- in 2025/2026.

According to the minister, the reduction in imported milk volumes is a result of government efforts to improve the investment environment, a move that has stimulated increased domestic milk processing.

He also said annual milk consumption per capita increased from 68.7 litres in 2024/2025 to 70.5 litres in 2025/2026, representing a 2.6 percent increase.

In another development, Dr Bashiru said meat consumption rose from 17.6 kilograms to 18.4 kilograms per person per year, while egg consumption increased from 119 eggs to 132 eggs per person annually during the same period.

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