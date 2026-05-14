South Africa: Ramaphosa Fires Disgraced Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has been appointed acting minister pending a full-time appointment, says the President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, 14 May, Ramaphosa's office said he had removed Tolashe from her position in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution.

"In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course," the statement read.

This comes after Daily Maverick has reported, among others, that Tolashe accepted donations of two luxury Chinese SUVs in late 2023, ostensibly intended for the ANC Women's League, and did not disclose this to Parliament.

Daily Maverick also exposed how a "food aide" employed through the Department of Social Development ended up working at Tolashe's private residence in East London and was made to transfer R7,000 monthly to her daughter's account to help subsidise "household expenses". DM

This is a developing story and will be updated overnight with a full breakdown on how it came to this....