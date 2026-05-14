South Africa: Springbok Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye Banned for 18 Months for Doping Violation

In an expected outcome, Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has received an 18-month suspension after declaring the use of an illegal substance.

Giant Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will miss Rugby World Cup 2027 after being suspended for 18 months for an adverse finding that showed traces of the specified substance Anastrozole and self-declared use of a non-specified drug, Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

The decision was taken by an Independent Doping Tribunal Panel, following two weeks of evidence and three weeks of deliberation.

"The player is banned for 18 months from sport for his doping offence, effective from 13 May 2026. The player, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (Saids), World Rugby and the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) have 21 days within which to file an appeal against the sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The ban will expire on 13 November 2027," a statement from Saids read.

Ntlabakanye maintained his innocence throughout the process, having been prescribed medication by an endocrinologist. He also sought another medical opinion on whether he could take the medication, which was cleared.

But under doping's stringent laws, Ntlabakanye was found guilty and stands to lose up to R5-million in earnings from the Springboks alone, over the next 18 months.

Whether Saids, Wada, or World Rugby appeal within their 21-day window matters enormously. An appeal...