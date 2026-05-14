Tanzania: Safari Lager Makes History As Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Partner

Dar es Salaam — In a landmark move that places Tanzanian heritage on the global sporting stage, Safari Lager has officially announced its sponsorship of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first beer brand from the nation to secure a partnership with the world's most prestigious football tournament.

This historic achievement marks the culmination of a forty-year journey for the brand, which has long been a pillar of the local football community through initiatives such as the Safari Cup and its title sponsorship of the Premier League.

To celebrate this milestone, Safari Lager is launching a nationwide campaign titled "Champions Deserve, Mabingwa Wanastahili," a platform specifically designed to honor the dedication and passion of the fans who support the game.

As part of the festivities, the brewery is releasing exclusive 375mL and 500mL bottles featuring official FIFA World Cup 2026 branding, allowing supporters to hold a piece of Tanzanian history in their hands.

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Khensani Mkhombo, the Head of Marketing at Tanzania Breweries Limited, emphasized that this partnership is a tribute to the fans who have never stopped believing in the spirit of the sport.

The momentum will continue with a grand launch event scheduled for May 23, 2026, in Mwenge, followed by nationwide fan viewing experiences once the tournament commences.

Additionally, football enthusiasts have the opportunity to win prizes, including Smart TVs and airtime, by submitting unique codes found under the bottle crowns to 15067, with live draws airing every Sunday on TBC 1.

Since its inception in 1977, Safari Lager has remained Tanzania's most awarded beer, and this latest venture ensures that the country's rich football culture is recognized during the greatest show on earth.