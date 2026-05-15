Sudan: RSF Claims Drone Downed in South Darfur As Attacks Continue

Nyala / Mellit Locality / Ed Damazin / Mogja — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it shot down a military drone over Nyala as the city came under renewed bombardment for the fourth consecutive day.

RSF field commanders published videos on Wednesday showing what they claimed was the wreckage of a drone brought down in the Dama area north of Nyala. Field commander Ali Bahr said RSF fighters intercepted the aircraft during ongoing attacks on the city.

The commanders identified it as a Turkish-made "Bayraktar Akinci", although Radio Dabanga could not independently verify the claim.

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Residents told Radio Dabanga that fresh drone strikes hit northern Nyala on Wednesday morning. Witnesses reported hearing two explosions around 8 a.m. and another two blasts at about 10 a.m. but could not confirm the targets or casualties.

On Sunday and Monday, drones reportedly struck houses and warehouses in northern Nyala. Sources said RSF leaders survived an attack on a meeting headquarters shortly after gathering there.

Nyala, the administrative centre of the RSF-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), has faced repeated drone attacks targeting military sites, markets, residential neighbourhoods, and civilian facilities.

'Drone attack on Mellit locality'

Residents of Mellit locality in North Darfur also reported drone strikes on Tuesday. A local resident told Radio Dabanga that drones targeted the south-western and north-eastern outskirts of the town, but no civilian casualties were recorded.

The attacks come amid growing concern over the use of drones in Sudan's war. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said this week that at least 880 civilians were killed in drone attacks between January and April, accounting for more than 80 per cent of all conflict-related civilian deaths during that period.

'RSF retake strategic stronghold'

The RSF announced that it had regained control of the Mogja area in Blue Nile state after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) seized it three weeks ago.

RSF commanders released videos from inside Mogja claiming control of the area and vowing to advance further.

Military analysts say Mogja is strategically important because it serves as the southern gateway to Ed Damazin and lies within the security zone surrounding the Roseires Dam, Sudan's largest hydroelectric facility.

The fighting coincided with a visit by the SAF's Lt Gen Yasir El Atta to the Fourth Infantry Division in Ed Damazin, where he praised troop readiness and recent military gains.