Africa: Hantavirus - a Cruise Ship, a Deer Mouse, and the Fictional Line Between Human and Animal Health

analysis

In February 2025, the classical pianist Betsy Arakawa died in her New Mexico home from a virus most people had never heard of. Her husband, the actor Gene Hackman, died a week later of heart disease. The pathogen that killed her was hantavirus, almost certainly picked up from deer mouse droppings on the property.

Fourteen months later, 11 people on the Dutch cruise ship Hondius have been infected with a different hantavirus strain. Three have died, and passengers from more than 20 countries, including several Canadians, are being monitored across four continents.

This is not the next pandemic. But it is a stress test, and a reminder of something we keep relearning the hard way. When humans push into ecosystems they don't normally inhabit, they are exposed to viruses. Ebola in West Africa in 2014 followed deforestation and closer contact with bats; by the time the outbreak began, more than 80 per cent of the surrounding forest had been cleared.

This hantavirus outbreak is a smaller, slower-moving version of the same lesson: the line between human health, animal health and the places we travel for pleasure is much smaller than we like to think.

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A family of related viruses

Hantaviruses are not one virus but a family of related viruses, carried by different rodent species in different parts of the world. The strain found in Canada carried by deer mice, Sin Nombre virus, is the same one that killed Betsy Arakawa, and is behind the 168 Canadian cases of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome documented since 1994.

The strain on the Hondius is different. Andes virus, found in South America, is the only hantavirus known to spread between people, and through close, interpersonal contact. A New England Journal of Medicine study of a 2018 Andes outbreak reconstructed how a single zoonotic spillover from a rodent reservoir in Argentina produced 34 human cases and 11 deaths over three months, driven by three symptomatic super-spreaders at crowded social events.

A cruise ship, with confined cabins, shared dining rooms and recirculated air ("a floating petri dish"), is exactly the setting where a virus with limited contagion can find unexpected runway. The first confirmed case on board, likely the index case though not lab-confirmed, had spent four months on a birdwatching trip through South America before boarding, with possible exposure to rodents.

Humans, animals and One Health

Though much of the focus has been to reassure people that this is not the next COVID-19, what this outbreak points to is a real-time One Health story, a framework that recognizes human, animal and environmental health as a single, interconnected system. Hantaviruses do not begin in hospitals or airports. They circulate in animal reservoirs whose ranges are shaped by climate, land use and human encroachment.

Deer mouse populations in North America boomed roughly tenfold following the wet, warm El Niño winter of 1991-1992, triggering the 1993 hantavirus outbreak. The ecology of Andes virus in Patagonia is itself shifting: modelling work suggests the long-tailed rodent that carries the virus may see its range contract and move eastward under continued warming and drying, redistributing rather than eliminating spillover risk.

The same dynamic plays out elsewhere: in Southeast Asia for example, rodent trade networks, deforestation and intensifying agriculture continually create new interfaces between people and pathogens. And these same forces are reshaping disease risk closer to home: Lyme disease has been creeping steadily north into Ontario and Québec as warming winters expand the range of the black-legged tick. The mosquitoes that carry dengue, Zika and chikungunya are doing the same across Europe and North America. Old pathogens now have more opportunities to expand, and interact with humankind.

All of this is being amplified by how we now travel. Antarctic and expedition bookings are up 34 per cent year-on-year. Last-chance tourism into fragile and isolated ecosystems, wildlife photography in remote habitats, cruises that promise experiences into uninhabited shores: this is a growing category of travel despite being potential One Health exposures.

Response in a post-COVID world

The response to this outbreak also revealed how brittle our systems remain. A passenger died on April 11. Hantavirus was not identified until May 2, three weeks during which the ship continued its route, calling at multiple ports.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) own 2016 handbook for managing public health events on board ships calls for an "all-hazards" precautionary approach when a cause cannot be identified. It was not applied. When the ship later approached land, Cape Verde was deemed unable to handle the emergency, and Spain ultimately accepted it citing a moral obligation.

The International Health Regulations, the legal scaffolding for events like this, give the WHO almost no authority to enforce them. Co-operation runs on goodwill, which is quite thin when an infected vessel needs a port. Meanwhile, social media filled gaps with conspiracy theories about engineered pathogens and "scripted pandemics," a familiar pattern in which public anxiety fuelled by uncertainty becomes a vector of its own.

What it means for Canadians

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For Canadians, the practical message is unchanged. Ventilate closed spaces before entering. Wet contaminated surfaces before cleaning. Never dry-sweep rodent droppings.

But there is a deeper lesson here. Betsy Arakawa died from a deer mouse in her own home. Passengers on the Hondius may have been infected by rodents in a Patagonian dump (investigators are still working it out). But what connects these stories is a world where the boundaries between human health, animal health, climate and travel are largely fictional, and shrinking further every year.

Ultimately, this is a stress-test for us. We have learned from past crises, and our response is faster and more co-ordinated than it would have been a decade ago. But the Hondius shows us how much further we have to go: for stronger international agreements that share information in real time, for the 2025 WHO Pandemic Agreement to actually function, and for better spillover monitoring that catches the "big one" early.

Prativa Baral, Deputy Director, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University

Joanne Liu, Professor, Pandemic & Emergency readiness lab (PERL), McGill University

Veasna Duong, Senior Investigator, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University