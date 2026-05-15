South Africa: Judge Condemns Zuma's 'Stalingrad Defence' As Arms Deal Trial Date Is Finally Set

14 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Characterising repeated legal challenges as a 'Stalingrad defence' tactic that has stalled justice for years, Judge Nkosinathi Chili has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma's long-running 1999 arms deal trial must finally proceed.

For almost three decades, former President Jacob Zuma avoided prosecution in relation to the 1999 arms deal, but the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg has now ruled that the trial must proceed without further delay.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili handed down the order on Thursday after the State applied for the matter to proceed to trial despite any pending interlocutory applications.

In his ruling, Chili agreed with the State and said Zuma and the French arms company Thales had used the "Stalingrad defence" to delay the start of the trial.

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He cited a judgment that described the Stalingrad defence as a legal tactic used to postpone criminal proceedings through civil court applications, ultimately undermining the constitutional right to a speedy trial.

"I need hardly add that this is of a particular benefit to those who are well resourced and able to secure the services of the best lawyers," he said.

Zuma and Thales are accused of corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud related to the 1999 arms deal. Zuma is accused of receiving payments totalling R4.1-million between 1995 and 2004 from his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, and Shaik's companies to further Thales' interests.

Furthermore, Chili...

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