Africa: Rwanda Signs Energy, Tourism Deals At Africa CEO Forum

Rwanda signed several investment and cooperation agreements at the Africa CEO Forum, strengthening partnerships across energy, manufacturing, hospitality, investment promotion, and financial services.

The agreements signed during the 'Invest in Rwanda' session on May 14 were concluded through Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), in partnership with the private sector.

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RDB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Elsewedy Electric to support the establishment of a manufacturing plant for smart water and electricity meters, electric vehicle chargers, and power transformers.

The agreement also covers plans for a technical university or college, development of a logistics hub, and management and expansion of Phases I and II of the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

The MoU was signed by RDB CEO Jean-Guy Afrika and Elsewedy Group President and CEO Ahmed Elsewedy.

RDB also signed with Sunrise Resorts & Cruises for the development of a hospitality resort.

In addition, two Heads of Terms were signed with Sunrise Resorts & Cruises covering the development of a solar photovoltaic power plant with battery storage facilities, and a water treatment plant. The agreements were signed by Afrika and Sunrise Resorts CEO Hossam El Shaer.

Rwanda also signed an agreement with the Agence de Promotion des Investissements et des Exportations du Benin (APIEX) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in investment promotion and export development, with a focus on attracting foreign direct investment and enhancing trade between Rwanda and Benin.

The deal was signed by Afrika and Apiex Director General Eric Akouté.

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A fourth agreement was signed between RDB and Busara Advisors, Inc., establishing a non-binding framework for collaboration with the Government of Rwanda to support investment facilitation and advisory services.

It was signed by Afrika and Busara Advisors President Reuben E. Brigety II.

The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) also signed agreements involving Cleo Capital Group Ltd and The Lux Collective, focusing on investment structuring and hospitality management.

The agreements include a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) between RSSB and Cleo Capital Group Ltd, governing the sale of shares and future governance of Akagera Game Lodge.

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A separate Hotel Management Agreement was signed between Akagera Game Lodge and The Lux Collective.

The agreements were signed by Arnaud Lagesse, Chairman of The Lux Collective, and Emmanuel Rugambwa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Akagera Game Lodge.