Uganda: Museveni Names Moses Kazibwe As New Deputy Chief Justice

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Moses Kawumi Kazibwe as the new Deputy Chief Justice, filling a position that became vacant following the elevation of Flavian Zeija about three months ago.

According to a statement issued by State House Uganda on Thursday, the appointment forms part of efforts to strengthen leadership within the judiciary.

Justice Kazibwe, who has been serving at the Court of Appeal of Uganda and the Constitutional Court, now assumes the second-highest office in Uganda's judicial system. In the new role, he will deputize the Chief Justice and support the administration of justice across the country.

In the same communication, the president also appointed Agnes Alum as Chief Registrar of the High Court. She replaces Sarah Langa Siu, who was recently elevated to the position of High Court judge.

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The chief registrar oversees court administration and management of judicial operations, making the office central to the efficient delivery of justice.

Justice Kazibwe was first appointed as a High Court Judge in May 2016, the same period when Chief Justice Zeija also joined the bench. The two have since risen through the ranks to occupy the top leadership positions in the Judiciary within a decade.

Before joining the appellate court, Justice Kazibwe served as Resident Judge at the Mubende High Court Circuit, where he was credited for spearheading legal reforms, addressing case backlog and promoting public engagement initiatives such as Court Open Days.

He also previously served as presiding judge at the Kabale High Court Circuit before his deployment to Mubende in 2022.

At the Court of Appeal, Justice Kazibwe has participated in several special appellate sessions in Kampala aimed at reducing long-standing criminal case backlogs through targeted clearance initiatives.