South Africa: Kariega Residents Protest Over Electricity Woes

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says it is attending to over 1,100 cable and line faults across the metro

Two communities in Kariega, Nelson Mandela Bay, took to the streets on Wednesday and Thursday over ongoing electricity outages.

On Wednesday afternoon, about 100 residents from Thomas Gamble township blocked busy Kamesh Street near the office of ward 48 councillor Franay van der Linde (DA). Residents say they have had no electricity or water for two weeks.

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Resident Denzil Sampson said, "When we have money, we go to neighbouring ward 49 and pay R30 to fill a bucket of water and R20 to charge our cellphones.

"At night, it is dangerous because we live in a gang-infested area."

The father of five said his business was suffering because he has not been able to use his welding machine on repair jobs.

Jolene Booysen said they had been promised electricity would be restored soon but it never happened.

"Most residents are elderly - frail and bedridden. We never took to the streets in this area before ... but today we are saying, enough is enough," she said.

Public Order Police dispersed the protesters.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters from Area 11 informal settlement in ward 45 demanded that their homes be connected to electricity. Protesters blocked the R334 with burning rubble, tyres, stones and mattresses.

Residents say the electrification project stalled last month and there hasn't been an update from the municipality since then.

Resident Thabang Gqalane said, "The people are tired of seeing others having electricity."

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe visited Kariega and addressed the community.

"We are aware of challenges such as water and electricity. We must work together because the government cannot provide everything. We have limitations."

Nelson Mandela Bay spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality is implementing interventions to address ongoing outages affecting several communities, following an increase in infrastructure related faults on low voltage cable and overhead line networks.

"The electricity and energy directorate is attending to 549 low-voltage cable faults and 556 low overhead line faults across various areas. These challenges are being driven by a combination of persistent vandalism, and theft of electrical infrastructure, adverse weather conditions, network overloading, and the increasing pressure on aging electricity systems."

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Soyaya acknowledged residents' frustration and said teams are working extended hours to reduce the impact of the outages.