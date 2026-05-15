Algeria: Shared Commitment to Strengthening Historical Ties of Fraternity, Solidarity, Mutual Support

Algiers — The state visit to Algeria by the President of Angola, Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reflected the shared determination of the two countries to strengthen their historical ties of fraternity, solidarity and mutual support, according to a joint communiqué released Wednesday at the conclusion of this visit, the full text of which is as follows:

"At the invitation of His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, His Excellency Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, conducted a state visit to Algeria from 11 to 13 May 2026.

His Excellency Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço was accompanied by Her Excellency Ana Dias Lourenço, First Lady of the Republic of Angola, as well as a high-level delegation including ministers and senior officials of the Angolan State.

This visit reflects the shared commitment of the two Heads of State to strengthening the historical ties of fraternity, solidarity and mutual support between Algeria and Angola.

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It also reflects their shared commitment to the ideals of African unity and their ambition to promote strengthened, mutually beneficial cooperation in support of the development and integration of the continent, in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The Heads of State emphasized the depth of the historical ties between their peoples, forged in the common struggle against colonialism and for Africa's emancipation.

They reaffirmed the exemplary and privileged nature of their relations, based on trust, solidarity, and a convergence of views.

During the visit, President Joao Lourenço paid tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial in Algiers, to the martyrs of the Algerian Revolution, and visited the Mujaheed Museum.

He visited Fouka 2 seawater desalination plant in the province of Tipaza, Sidi Abdallah Science and Technology Pole, Djamaa El Djazaïr, and the Central Logistics Base of the First Military Region.

His Excellency President Joao Lourenço held a one-on-one meeting with His Excellency President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which was subsequently expanded to include members of both delegations.

He also held talks with the Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Parliament's Lower House) and the Prime Minister, and addressed the members of both chambers of the Algerian Parliament in a joint session.

His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune reiterated his warm congratulations to the Angolan people on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence.

He expressed his gratitude for the posthumous honors awarded to Presidents Houari Boumediene and Ahmed Ben Bella, as well as to the late Colonel and former ambassador Mokhtar Kerkeb, in recognition of their contributions to the Angolan liberation struggle.

The two Heads of State held in-depth and constructive talks during which they explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared determination to elevate their partnership to the full extent of its potential.

They agreed to boost cooperation in strategic sectors, notably hydrocarbons, agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, renewable energy, infrastructure, digital technology, health, as well as higher education and vocational training.

In this regard, Algeria reaffirmed its readiness to support Angola's development efforts, notably through human resource training, expertise sharing, and the exchange of experiences in economic diversification.

The Heads of State underlined the importance of revitalizing the institutional mechanisms of cooperation, in particular the Joint Bilateral Commission, whose next session should be held in Luanda, at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. They also agreed to strengthen regular political consultations in order to ensure ongoing coordination on matters of common interest.

The Heads of State also welcomed the planned launch of a direct air route between Algiers and Luanda, which will contribute to bringing the two peoples closer together and stimulating trade, and attended the signing of various Legal Instruments of Cooperation, covering priority areas. To this end, they mandated their respective Ambassadors to ensure rigorous follow-up aimed at their effective implementation.

Regarding bilateral political dialogue, the two Heads of State underlined their convergence of views on the main regional and international issues.

They also welcomed the close coordination between their diplomacies, illustrated by their regular mutual support in international bodies, as well as in candidatures within the international system.

His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated President Joao Lourenço on the success of his presidency of the African Union, concluded in February 2026, for his personal commitment in favour of negotiated political solutions to African crises, as well as for Angola's active role in mediation efforts on the continent, notably in Central Africa and the Great Lakes region.

On the regional and continental level, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, security and stability in Africa, by favouring African solutions to African problems and rejecting any foreign interference.

The two parties stressed the necessity of strengthening African coordination in the face of security challenges and the expansion of terrorism, radicalism and violent extremism, notably in areas of tension, by adopting a comprehensive approach founded on the link between security and development.

The two leaders firmly condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against this scourge, as well as against organised transnational crime.

In this regard, His Excellency Joao Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço commended the role of Algeria and the leadership of His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as Champion of the African Union for the fight against terrorism and violent extremism on the continent.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the African economic integration, notably through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the execution of structuring projects.

On the international level, the Heads of State reaffirmed their attachment to the principles of international law, multilateralism and the right of peoples to self-determination.

They underlined the necessity of reforming global governance, in particular of the United Nations Security Council, in order to ensure a more equitable representation of Africa.

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As regards Western Sahara issue, both Presidents reaffirmed their attachment to the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the African Union, calling for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution.

The two sides expressed their deep concern over the situation in the Middle East, while reaffirming their support for a just and lasting solution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.

They welcomed the adoption of the historic resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/80/250), on March 25, 2026, which declares the transatlantic trade of Africans reduced to slavery and racial slavery as the "most serious crime against humanity" and called for just reparations for Africa and the descendants of Africans.

The two Heads of State expressed their satisfaction with the quality of their discussions and the outcomes of the visit, describing it as a significant milestone in the deepening of the strategic partnership between Algeria and Angola.

As part of this visit, the two leaders exchanged honorary decorations as a gesture of mutual esteem and a shared commitment to strengthening fraternal and cooperative ties between their two countries.

President Joao Lourenço expressed his profound gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

He invited President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to pay a State visit to Angola. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accepted this invitation. The date will be set through diplomatic channels."