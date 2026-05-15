Angola and DR Congo Move Forward With Africa's Largest Electricity Interconnection Project

Luanda — Congolese Minister of Water Resources and Electricity, Molendo Sakombi, announced on Thursday in Luanda that Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will build one of Africa's largest electricity transmission line, linking Malanje to Fungurume , spanning approximately 1,450 kilometers.

The minister made the statement following an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, during which issues related to energy cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

According to the DRC official, the project also includes the construction of a second transmission line linking Angola's province of Zaire, and Inga (DRC), to ensure the supply of 2000 megawatts to the DRC.

"This is an electrical interconnection project valued at hundreds of millions of dollars and, as you know, works of this magnitude require in-depth studies," he stated.

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The minister explained that the initiative aims to meet the immediate energy needs of the Congolese population, estimated at around 100 million inhabitants, while the Inga hydroelectric project is under development, considered to be the largest future energy hub on the African continent.

"We turned to our sister Republic of Angola to acquire 2,000 megawatts intended to supply the populations, industries and communities," the minister said.

According to the minister, energy exchanges between Angola and the DRC should boost bilateral economic growth, strengthen energy security, and consolidate the bonds of fraternity and good neighborliness between the two states.

Dilolo is a border town located next to the Angolan province of Lunda-Sul, while Fungurume is an important mining area in the province of Lualaba, in southeastern DRC.

Angolan president João Lourenço, received Sumbu Sita Mambu, on Thursday in Luanda, in his capacity as high representative of the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, with whom he discussed matters of common interest.

AFL/ART/DAN/AMP