Somalia: Somaliland Envoy Attends Israel Independence Day Event

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday highlighted growing ties between the Republic of Somaliland and Israel after Somaliland's representative to the United States, Ambassador Bashir Goth, attended Israel's Independence Day celebrations in Washington.

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the event reflected the "warm friendship and growing relations" between Somaliland and the State of Israel.

The ministry also expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to Somaliland's representative during the celebration hosted by Israel's embassy in the United States.

Ambassador Bashir Goth, who represented Somaliland at the event, said he was honored to attend the celebration and thanked Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, for the reception.

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"Somaliland celebrates with you," Goth wrote in a message shared online alongside photographs from the event.

The appearance comes months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first country to establish official diplomatic recognition of Somaliland, a move that drew international attention to shifting alliances in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.

Since then, officials from both sides have signaled interest in expanding cooperation in diplomacy, trade, security and development.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions and democratic system while continuing efforts to secure broader international recognition.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)