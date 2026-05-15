Somalia: EUCAP Trains Somaliland Officers On Document Security

Hargeisa — The European Union Capacity Building Mission, known as EUCAP, said it has completed a document safety training programme for Somaliland immigration and border control officers aimed at strengthening border security and professional standards.

According to the mission, the training was conducted last week by the EUCAP Field Office in Somaliland and involved 20 Somaliland Immigration and Border Control officers, including four female officers, drawn from different stations across Somaliland.

The programme focused on passport inspection techniques, identification of printing methods and recognition of security features used in official travel documents, EUCAP said in a statement published on its website.

Participants also received presentations on airport security and safety procedures, distinctions between regular passengers and diplomatic travellers, as well as open-source intelligence and intelligence-gathering methods.

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EUCAP said the training is intended to enhance the operational effectiveness and professionalism of immigration personnel while improving the quality of services provided to the public.

Somaliland government have in recent years increased efforts to strengthen border management, airport security and institutional capacity as international travel and regional connectivity expand across the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own governing institutions, immigration system and security structures, while continuing to pursue broader international engagement and cooperation with foreign partners.

The EUCAP mission supports maritime security, rule of law and civilian security sector development across the region through technical assistance and training programmes.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)