Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences On Artist Abdelmadjid Meskoud's Passing

14 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a condolence message to the family of artist Abdelmadjid Meskoud, who passed away this Thursday at the age of 73, noting that with his passing, the popular music scene, particularly Algiers-style folk music, loses one of its most celebrated figures who left their mark on this musical genre.

The message of condolence said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the late Abdelmadjid Meskoud. May Almighty Allah embrace him with His infinite mercy and forgiveness. With his departure, the chaabi music scene, and Algiers' heritage in particular, loses one of its most prominent icons.

He was an artist who left an indelible mark on this musical genre and long brought immense joy to his wide and loyal audience.

In the face of this painful loss, I extend to you and to the artistic community my deepest condolences and most sincere expressions of sympathy. I pray to the Almighty to grant the deceased His vast mercy and to welcome him into His eternal paradise.

"To God we belong, and to Him we shall return."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.