Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences On Artist Abdelmadjid Meskoud's Passing

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a condolence message to the family of artist Abdelmadjid Meskoud, who passed away this Thursday at the age of 73, noting that with his passing, the popular music scene, particularly Algiers-style folk music, loses one of its most celebrated figures who left their mark on this musical genre.

The message of condolence said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the late Abdelmadjid Meskoud. May Almighty Allah embrace him with His infinite mercy and forgiveness. With his departure, the chaabi music scene, and Algiers' heritage in particular, loses one of its most prominent icons.

He was an artist who left an indelible mark on this musical genre and long brought immense joy to his wide and loyal audience.

In the face of this painful loss, I extend to you and to the artistic community my deepest condolences and most sincere expressions of sympathy. I pray to the Almighty to grant the deceased His vast mercy and to welcome him into His eternal paradise.

"To God we belong, and to Him we shall return."