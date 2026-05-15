Ethiopia's Push for Food Self-Reliance Gaining Momentum, Say Officials

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is making measurable progress in its national effort to reduce dependence on humanitarian aid and transition toward a self-reliant economy, officials said at a consultative forum held in Hawassa.

The forum, organized by the Ethiopian News Agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture under the theme "From Dependency to Productivity," brought together senior government officials, policymakers, and agricultural experts to assess ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening resilience and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Participants included Ewnete Alene, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Democratic Affairs at the House of People's Representatives; Minister Coordinator for Democratic System Building Center at the office of the Prime Minister, Bikila Hurisa; Tesfahun Gobezay, State Minister for Government Communication Services; and Sofia Kassa, State Minister for Agriculture.

Regional representatives, including Usman Surur, Deputy Chief Administrator and Head of the Agriculture Bureau of the Central Ethiopia Region, also attended.

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Ewnete Alene said Ethiopia is beginning to see concrete results aligned with its national goal of reducing dependence on humanitarian assistance while advancing a production-driven economy.

He noted that ongoing reforms are focused on structural transformation, particularly in rural areas historically affected by drought, conflict, and poverty.

Government efforts include expanding irrigation infrastructure, strengthening food security systems, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, improving access to finance, and enhancing agricultural productivity.

Officials highlighted the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda as a key driver of recent gains, pointing especially to improvements in wheat production as evidence of progress toward food self-sufficiency.

Despite continued challenges, including climate change, inflation, and regional and global instability, authorities emphasized that Ethiopia has made significant strides and remains committed to long-term economic resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

Agricultural productivity has shown encouraging growth in recent years, with wheat production often cited as a flagship example of the country's efforts to strengthen domestic food supply and reduce imports.

Ewnete stressed that while humanitarian assistance remains essential during emergencies, it should not become a permanent mode of survival.

He described the shift toward productivity and self-reliance as critical for national stability and sovereignty.

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In his opening remarks, Seife Deribe, Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopian News Agency, said that achieving food self-sufficiency requires sustained public awareness and a broader cultural shift toward productivity.

He noted that the agency, as a leading national news institution, has remained at the center of the country's development communication efforts by consistently reporting on and amplifying government and societal initiatives.

He further emphasized that the agency is working closely with relevant stakeholders to produce content that supports Ethiopia's ongoing transition from aid dependency to self-reliance.