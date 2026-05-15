South Africa: 'I'm Getting Heavy Threats' - Cop Details Messages Linked to R286m Cocaine Consignment

14 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

A Hawks officer has detailed messages allegedly sent between people with suspected links to a R286m cocaine consignment intercepted in Johannesburg nearly five years ago. Two police officers faced criminal charges in the saga.

"If those containers r gone me and you are in big shit."

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nkoana Joseph Sebola of the Hawks, the above is among the messages sent between people allegedly linked to a R286-million cocaine consignment intercepted in Johannesburg a few years ago.

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Sebola was testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

He said people allegedly connected to the cocaine had exchanged messages, some via an encrypted platform.

Throughout the week, the Madlanga Commission has focused on a cocaine consignment weighing 715.86kg and worth about R286-million that was intercepted on 9 July 2021 in Aeroton, a Johannesburg industrial area.

'Heavy threats'

Four suspects were initially arrested over the interception, but the court case against them was later withdrawn.

The four are: Warrant Officer Marumo Magane of the Zonkizizwe police station in Gauteng; Warrant Officer Steve Phakula, a National Intervention Unit member; Samuel Mashaba, who was involved in traffic services and the acting deputy director of Gauteng's community safety department; and businessman Tumelo Nku.

Daily Maverick has reported that the case against them may still be reinstated.

Criminal infiltration fearsThe Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating allegations that a drug cartel has infiltrated South...

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