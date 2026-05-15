Africa: Kagame Criticises Use of Sanctions, Urges Africa Cooperation

President Paul Kagame has criticised the use of sanctions in global politics, saying they are applied unfairly and used as tools of pressure on weaker nations.

He said this at the opening of the 2026 Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, which brought together about 2,800 participants from more than 70 countries, including heads of state and government, business leaders, and investors.

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Other presidents in attendance include William Ruto of Kenya, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea, and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon.

At the opening panel, CNN Anchor and Correspondent Eleni Giokos asked how African leaders are responding to rising geopolitical tensions, including contested mineral deals, accusations of coercive or "bullying" tactics by Western powers, and the increasing use of sanctions, including those affecting Rwanda.

"Sanctions,... first of all, are they justified? It is not just in this case of Rwanda, but in other cases. Sometimes sanctions are just applied in a case of the one who provides less than the other," Kagame said.

He argued that such measures are often influenced by power dynamics rather than fairness.

"It goes in the favor of the highest bidder. When somebody knows they will extract more from a certain place, they will be more favorable to that place, even if they are the ones in the wrong."

Kagame described sanctions as part of a broader system that puts Africa under pressure.

"Sanctions or different measures are meant to hurt people. So, in a way we are hurt. But I think it would hurt more by not doing what we are doing," Kagame said.

He stressed that African countries cooperate, resist external pressure, and raise the continent to the level where it should be.