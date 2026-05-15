South Africa: President Ramaphosa Dismisses Social Development Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, has removed Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, from her position.

Section 91(2) of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint and dismiss members of the Cabinet at his/ her discretion.

In a brief statement issued on Thursday, the Presidency confirmed the immediate dismissal and announced an interim appointment to ensure continuity in the department's operations.

President Ramaphosa appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga to serve as acting Minister of Social Development with immediate effect, while a permanent appointment is expected to be made in due course.

"In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course," the Presidency said.

The change takes place with immediate effect .