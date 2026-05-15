South Africa: President Ramaphosa Dismisses Social Development Minister

14 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, has removed Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, from her position.

Section 91(2) of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint and dismiss members of the Cabinet at his/ her discretion.

In a brief statement issued on Thursday, the Presidency confirmed the immediate dismissal and announced an interim appointment to ensure continuity in the department's operations.

President Ramaphosa appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga to serve as acting Minister of Social Development with immediate effect, while a permanent appointment is expected to be made in due course.

"In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course," the Presidency said.

The change takes place with immediate effect .

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.