Namibia: Health Ministry Pays Tribute to Nurses Killed in Crash

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says it will cover the funeral costs of three of its staff members - two nurses and a Khorixas State Hospital driver - who died in an ambulance crash on the B1 road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja earlier this month.

Among those who died were registered nurse Rebekka Kasheeta, enrolled nurse Martha Hangolonde and mortuary assistant and driver Metusalem Kamendu, all employees of the ministry. Nine patients also died.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao during a memorial service in their honour in Windhoek on Monday said Kamendu, who had been driving, had tried to avoid the collision, but was unable to find a safe escape route. The memorial service was attended by health ministry senior officials, representatives of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund and grieving family members. Luvindao assured the bereaved families and community members the government will support them with counselling services and cover the funeral costs.

She described the deaths as a painful loss for the ministry and the country.

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"For us as the ministry family, the passing of our colleagues is never just the loss of co-workers. It is the loss of friends, confidants, mentors and, in many cases, extended family members." She said the healthcare workers died while carrying out their duty of caring for Namibians.

"You lost your precious lives in the line of duty," she said.

Speaking at the memorial service, Kasheeta's aunt, Gloria Kamwi, recalled the moment she learnt her niece had died.

Kamwi, speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, said she had been out shopping with her family on Workers' Day when she received the phone call.

"The moment I heard his voice, I knew something was wrong," she said.

"The words came in pieces. All I could hear was 'accident' and that many of them were gone."

She described the grief shared by the families.

"To every mother, father, husband, child and sibling gathered here today, I want you to know I see you and I stand with you in this pain."

Kamwi paid tribute to the healthcare workers, saying they had devoted their lives to serving others.

"Behind every uniform was someone's child, someone's parent, someone's closest friend," she said.