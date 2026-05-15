Namibia: Windhoek Mental Health Facility Security Risks Exposed

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has admitted to systemic failures at the Windhoek Central Mental Health Centre, following a patient escaping and a fatal police shooting.

Nurses at the facility say they fear for their lives due to poor security available while working with patients with mental illnesses.

The ministry on Monday admitted that inadequate infrastructure and human resource deficits have contributed to poor supervision and monitoring at the centre.

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This comes after Giano Seibeb (29), who is accused of trespassing at State House in Windhoek two weeks ago, escaped from the facility where he had been admitted before the incident.

Ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya says Seibeb was allegedly in the courtyard of the men's ward before he jumped over a wall onto the ward's roof to make his escape.

"When it was noted he had absconded, nurses informed the Windhoek City Police and his relatives about the escape," Kamaya says.

He says a policy on abscondment and guidelines on the management of aggressive and suicidal patients is in place.

"Additionally, the unit has a draft on the management of habitual (consistent) absconders in the mental health unit," he says.

An informal enquiry was conducted into the abscondment of the patient at the facility, pending formal investigations, Kamaya says.

SHOT DEAD

The police on Monday also reported an incident in which a police officer allegedly shot and killed a man with a mental condition at Otjiwarongo.

Officers responded to complaints from community members that the man was allegedly threatening members of the public while armed with a panga.

The police reportedly found the man (29) wielding the weapon and moving towards an officer at close range in an apparent attempt to attack him.

The officer allegedly retreated before discharging an R5 rifle, fatally wounding the man with a gunshot to the head.

The man was rushed to Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where he died.

It was not clear if the man had escaped from a mental health facility.

The two incidents have sparked concerns about the health ministry and the police's apparent lack of capacity to handle patients with mental illnesses in such cases.

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Imms Nashinge in a statement yesterday condemned the shooting at Otjiwarongo, saying the police have failed to contain the situation.

"The deceased was not a terrorist, a warlord, or an enemy of the state. He was a Namibian citizen with a mental illness, one of the most vulnerable members of our society. A man in psychological distress required de-escalation, containment and medical attention, not a fatal gunshot," he said.

Nashinge's remarks follow those of some nurses at the mental health centre, who told The Namibian security staff at the facility are not adequately trained to handle patients during violent episodes.

'PATIENTS JUMPING WALLS'

Nurses working at the Windhoek mental health facility, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, have raised concerns regarding their own safety and that of the patients, as well as limited capacity.

"Security is very poor. There have been incidents where patients have managed to jump the boundary wall and make their way onto the main premises where nurses are stationed. During one such incident, while we were in a session with our lecturer, we were informed by the lecturer that this is a patient walking around, who is not supposed to be in this area," one nurse says.

She says their lecturer instructed them not to intervene, explaining that they do not know what the patient might have in their possession and that it could be dangerous.

"There was also an incident involving a boy (14) who broke glass in a patient's room and held a piece in his mouth. Situations like this are extremely dangerous, yet security personnel are either not present or not adequately equipped to respond effectively," the nurse says.

The nurse says another concern is that woman nurses are often required to handle men who are patients at the facility without sufficient support.

"This creates a very unsafe environment. It was extremely difficult to restrain and return the 14-year-old boy to the ward due to a lack of proper assistance. In the men's and women's wards, patients are kept in enclosed spaces where they have limited interaction," the nurse says.

THROWING URINE AT STAFF

The nurses say medication is administered through small, secluded openings.

"However, when it is time to clean, change bedding, or engage with patients, nurses must enter these spaces without security support.

"This exposes them to serious risks. Patients may refuse cooperation, and in some cases, they throw urine or faeces at staff. There is little to no protection for nurses in these situations."

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The nurses say they are expected to engage with patients who are mentally unstable without adequate supervision or security present.

Another concern raised is the shortage of trained security personnel.

"Whether patients are fighting among themselves, experiencing severe episodes, or attempting to escape, there is not enough skilled support to handle these situations safely," another nurse says.

LACK OF FACILITIES

Additionally, staff at mental health facilities say there are not enough mental health hospitals in the country, with existing facilities being overcrowded and under-resourced.

"The current conditions are unsafe and not suitable for either patient care or professional training," another nurse says.

Meanwhile, Otjozondjupa regional police commissioner Philip Hidengwa yesterday declined to comment on the man who was shot dead at Otjiwarongo, saying the matter is under investigation.

He said reporters should exercise caution when reporting on active criminal investigations.

"The case is registered," he said.

Hidengwa said investigators will determine whether the officers in question acted appropriately.