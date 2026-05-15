South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Battles Missing Millions in Local Sports Mess

Gayton McKenzie told Parliament on Tuesday that soccer fans will finally get video assistant referees for local games next season.

Athletics South Africa president James Moloi is suspended over money issues while a major golf tournament faces a cash shortfall.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie presented big plans to Parliament on Tuesday. He laid out a R6.617-billion budget for his department for the 2026/27 financial year.

Sport and recreation gets R1.341-billion. Sports bodies will receive R118.1-million.

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But some sports face serious money problems. Athletics South Africa president James Moloi is suspended over money issues.

Broadcasting deals are also a mess after Canal Plus took over SuperSport. McKenzie is talking to the French channel to find a way forward.

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating Swimming South Africa over a half-built swimming centre at Franschhoek High School.

The National Lotteries Commission stopped funding the project. McKenzie will visit the school next week to build a rugby pitch instead.

"It's a mess," McKenzie said. "We are definitely going to take action."

Soccer fans will get video assistant referees in local games next season. McKenzie said they waited for the best system.

"Gone are the days when corrupt referees make really suspicious decisions," he said.

McKenzie is chasing international events. He hopes an Apple deal will make hosting a Dricus du Plessis fight cheaper.

Formula One racing is also close. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend a race in Italy to show the government is serious.

But questions remain about the LIV Golf tournament returning next year. Democratic Alliance member Leah Potgetier said the Cabinet approved R100-million if sponsors paid.

She said only R15-million was raised and nobody explained the R85-million shortfall. Saudi backers also plan to pull their money at the end of 2026.

Despite these money problems, McKenzie wants to send 350 athletes to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He also plans to bid for the 2036 games.

"We will host the Olympics," he said.