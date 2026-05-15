Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts Near Baidoa Between Somali Govt Forces and Troops Loyal to Ex-South West Leader

Baidoa, Somalia — Heavy fighting erupted on the outskirts of Baidoa between Somali federal government forces and fighters loyal to former South West state president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, according to local sources and officials on Thursday.

Residents and security sources said clashes intensified over recent hours after commanders aligned with Laftagareen reportedly mobilized forces in villages surrounding Baidoa in recent days.

Preliminary reports indicated that fighters loyal to the former regional leader appeared to have gained ground during the fighting, although the overall casualty toll on both sides has not yet been independently confirmed.

The violence comes amid rising political tensions in South West State following recent local council elections in Baidoa, which have deepened disputes over political control and security in the region.

Local officials and witnesses also confirmed the deaths of two senior officers from the Somali National Army's 60th Division. The officers were identified as commanders Yoonis Adan and Ali Adoow, who reportedly died during the ongoing clashes.

The renewed fighting has heightened fears of a wider escalation around Baidoa and nearby districts, with residents expressing growing concern over deteriorating security conditions and the potential displacement of civilians.

Somalia's federal authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the latest violence.