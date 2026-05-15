Uganda: 354 MPs Sworn in As Rain and Political Rhetoric Define Day Two

The swearing-in ceremony for the 12th Parliament entered its second day on Thursday, marked by a determined spirit as 170 Members of Parliament-elect braved a relentless morning downpour to take their oaths.

The day's proceedings brought the cumulative total of sworn-in legislators to 354, more than half of the August House, ahead of the final session scheduled for Friday.

The exercise commenced promptly at 8am amidst light drizzles that quickly intensified into a heavy morning storm.

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However, the weather did little to deter the incoming lawmakers. Cloaked in heavy coats and huddled under umbrellas, the MP-elects and their guests navigated the wet parliamentary grounds to reach the podium.

The morning session, which concluded at 1pm, saw 86 members take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament.

Among the early risers were representatives of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), who, in a display of military tradition, punctuated their oath with a crisp salute to the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige.

Beyond the ceremonial rites, the political atmosphere at Parliament remained highly charged. Democratic Party (DP) President Norbert Mao used the occasion to re-affirm his bid for the Speakership, framing his candidacy as a fight against institutional corruption.

"We cannot have a Parliament that insists on asking for accountability from other entities yet it runs away from accounting for its own bad deeds," Mao told journalists shortly after his swearing-in.

He pledged to prioritise the fight against corruption within the House, arguing that the legislature must lead by example to retain public trust.

Mao also welcomed the recent decision by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) to withdraw its support for the incumbent leadership.

The PLU, a pressure group led by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, recently retracted its endorsement of the current Speaker and Deputy Speaker, directing its members to await guidance from the NRM party chairperson.

Speaking on the progress of the three-day exercise, Kaaya Joseph, Principal Editor of the Hansard, said the process remains on track despite weather disruptions.

"We have successfully sworn in 170 members today, bringing the overall total since yesterday to 354," Kaaya said.

"The administration is prepared to conclude the remaining batch of legislators tomorrow to pave the way for the first sitting of the 12th Parliament."

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The final day of swearing-in is expected to feature more high-profile members as the House prepares for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, a contest already beginning to reshape political alignments in the new Parliament.