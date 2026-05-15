Rwanda, German Drug Maker Sign Deal to Boost Access to Health Products

The Ministry of Health has signed a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG to improve access to quality health products and strengthen public health supply systems.

The agreement was signed in Kigali by the Minister of State for Health Dr Yvan Butera and Dr. Claus Runge, Bayer AG's Chief Health Equity Officer on Thursday, May 14.

This comes a month after the Ministry of Health signed an agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz Group AG aimed at ensuring a stable supply of essential medicines, including antibiotics and cancer treatments.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will directly manufacture and supply around 60 key medicines to Rwanda, with the possibility of expanding the range and reach in the future.

The new deals are part of ongoing efforts to improve access to affordable medicines in Rwanda and African countries.