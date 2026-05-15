Rwandan Forces Participate in Regional Military Exercise

14 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda is participating in the East African Community (EAC) armed forces command post exercise currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

The activity is bringing together military, police and civilian personnel from the bloc's eight partner states to strengthen regional preparedness, interoperability and collective security.

The 14th multinational exercise, dubbed Ushirikiano Imara, aims to enhance joint operational capabilities in peace support operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It also focuses on counterterrorism, counter-piracy and disaster management through coordinated training, command post drills and scenario-based simulations.

The exercise is being held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The opening ceremony featured the symbolic handover of the EAC flag, signifying unity, cooperation and the shared commitment of partner states to regional peace, stability and collective security.

EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, Kenya's Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lt Gen John Mugaravai Omenda, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya Ernest Rwamucyo, and other senior officials presided over the opening of the 14th command post exercise.

Addressing participants, Lt Gen Omenda said the exercise would strengthen the region's ability to respond to security challenges affecting East Africa and the continent, including terrorism, piracy and disasters.

Scheduled to run from May 6 to 28, 2026, the exercise has brought together 342 participants from Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania, while Somalia is participating as an observer state.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.