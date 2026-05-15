Rwandan Forces Participate in Regional Military Exercise

Rwanda is participating in the East African Community (EAC) armed forces command post exercise currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

The activity is bringing together military, police and civilian personnel from the bloc's eight partner states to strengthen regional preparedness, interoperability and collective security.

The 14th multinational exercise, dubbed Ushirikiano Imara, aims to enhance joint operational capabilities in peace support operations.

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It also focuses on counterterrorism, counter-piracy and disaster management through coordinated training, command post drills and scenario-based simulations.

The exercise is being held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The opening ceremony featured the symbolic handover of the EAC flag, signifying unity, cooperation and the shared commitment of partner states to regional peace, stability and collective security.

EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, Kenya's Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lt Gen John Mugaravai Omenda, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya Ernest Rwamucyo, and other senior officials presided over the opening of the 14th command post exercise.

Addressing participants, Lt Gen Omenda said the exercise would strengthen the region's ability to respond to security challenges affecting East Africa and the continent, including terrorism, piracy and disasters.

Scheduled to run from May 6 to 28, 2026, the exercise has brought together 342 participants from Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania, while Somalia is participating as an observer state.