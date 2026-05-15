South Africa: Western Cape Taxi Fares to Rise - South African News Briefs - May 15, 2026

Western Cape Taxi Fares to Rise

Minibus taxi fares are set to go up in the Western Cape, reports EWN. Cash-strapped commuters are voicing their frustrations about the pressure they face with fares increasing by between R2 and R5 per local trip. Long-distance travel between Cape Town and the Eastern Cape will rise by R150. Taxi associations announced the fare hikes, citing rising operational costs, particularly ongoing fuel price increases linked to conflict in the Middle East. Commuters said they are deeply worried about the impact the increases will have on their already strained finances.

Suspended Top Cop To Appear in Court Over Evidence Tampering

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Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is due to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The Pretoria North magistrate’s court denied Nkosi bail last month after he was charged with unlawful possession of explosives, theft and defeating the ends of justice. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that Nkosi allegedly tampered with evidence in a 2022 case involving dagga, unlicensed firearms, and explosives. Mathe says Nkosi will face charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

Ramaphosa extends TRC Cases Inquiry to December 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry into Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases until December 2026, reports EWN. The commission is investigating the reasons perpetrators of apartheid era crimes who were not granted amnesty by the TRC have not been prosecuted. It was originally established in May 2025 with a six-month deadline. The inquiry has been delayed by legal challenges, recusal applications, and a lack of cooperation from some state institutions. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the commission must now submit its final report by 18 December 2026, while hearings continue.

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