Rwanda: Senators Call for Increased Funding for Roads, Genocide Survivors' Homes

Senators have called for increased budget allocations for transport infrastructure, industrial parks, maintenance of Genocide memorial and houses for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The calls were made on Thursday, May 14, as the Senate Committee on Economy and Finance presented to the Senate plenary session a report on its review of the recently tabled Budget Framework Paper for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

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Presenting the report, the Senate committee chairperson, Senator Fulgence Nsengiyumva, said the transport sector budget had been reduced by Rwf18.4 billion, describing the cut as significant.

"During visits to rural areas, citizens told us that vehicles cannot reach some places because of feeder roads that are in poor conditions and damaged bridges," he said.

He noted that the poor state of roads affects movement of people and transportation of agricultural produce, which could lead to post-harvest losses.

"There is a need to increase the budget," he said.

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Nsengiyumva also raised concerns over a reduction of about Rwf1.8 billion in the budget allocated to infrastructure in industrial parks.

He said the total budget planned for next year stands at Rwf7.17 billion despite infrastructure gaps in several industrial parks.

"Some investors complain about unreliable electricity, which they say even damages their machines," he said, adding that more investment in infrastructure was needed to boost productivity, exports, and foreign exchange earnings.

On Genocide memorial sites, Nsanguyumva said only four districts, Kayonza, Rwamagana, Nyamasheke and Huye, expected funds for maintenance.

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He recalled that in 2023, after assessing the implementation of the consolidation of Genocide memorials, the Senate urged the government to allocate funds to support districts in building, expanding, and maintaining memorial sites.

The committee also expressed concern that the budget for constructing houses for Genocide survivors in had decreased by Rwf233 million.

"During the commemoration period, issues related to housing for survivors, including construction of new homes and rehabilitation of damaged ones, are often raised," Nsengiyumva said.

On this issue, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, told the Parliamentary Committee on State Budget and Patrimony on May 12 that funding for the programme is no longer separated specifically for Genocide survivors, but has instead been integrated into district development plans to support all vulnerable citizens.

Senators also were concerned that the government did not allocate funds for relocation of people living on islands.

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"The Senate identified the need to relocate people living on islands, and in January the Prime Minister said funds would be allocated for those activities," Nsengiyumva said.

"He indicated that the activities would be implemented from July 2026 to 2029 under NST2, but apparently no budget was allocated despite that promise."

The proposed national budget for 2026/27 stands at Rwf7,796.3 billion, representing a 12.1 per cent increase compared to the revised budget for the current fiscal year.

Economic development activities will account for 64 per cent of the budget, social welfare 21.4 per cent, and governance 14.6 per cent.

The Senate committee report also noted that domestic tax revenue is projected to increase by 22.7 per cent compared to the revised 2025/26 budget, while internal borrowing is expected to decrease by 70.4 per cent. External loans are projected to increase by 20.4 per cent and grants by 15.6 per cent.

Senator Nsengiyumva welcomed the country's economic growth, noting that GDP growth increased from 8.9 per cent in 2024 to 9.4 per cent in 2025, above the target of 7 per cent.

"We are also pleased that the budget planned for the next fiscal year prioritises urgent activities," he said.

He further noted that 65.8 per cent of the planned budget would be financed through domestic tax and non-tax revenues, up from 59 per cent in the current fiscal year.

According to the report, external loans account for 27.1 per cent of the total budget.

While presenting the Budget Framework Paper before a joint sitting of both chambers of Parliament, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Yusuf Murangwa said Rwanda was not under debt stress, noting that 89.2 per cent of the loans are concessional and repayable over a long period.

"That also reflects the confidence that development partners and lenders have in the country," Nsengiyumva said.

Senator Hadidja Murangwa said more support was needed for Genocide survivors.

"Some survivors need their houses restored while others need new homes," she said.

"There is also a need for a budget dedicated to the maintenance and preservation of the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi."

On feeder roads and industrial parks, Senator Murangwa said there was a need for a clear assessment to determine the actual level of demand before deciding on budget reductions.

Senator Amandin Rugira welcomed the projected decline in dependence on external grants.

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"In the report, external grants account for 9.4 per cent, while in the Budget Framework Paper they are projected to decrease to 7 per cent," he said.

"In 2028/29, they are expected to further decline to about 6 per cent. That is a good trend which deserves to be commended."

Senator Pelagie Uwera said increased tax revenue collection was a positive step toward greater economic self-reliance.

She also raised concerns about the capacity of the Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI), citing increased costs of reagents and expansion of DNA test services to districts including Rubavu District, Rusizi District, Rwamagana District and Kirehe District.

She said maintaining DNA testing fees at around Rwf267,000 for Rwandan nationals could become difficult given rising operational costs, but expanding services to foreigners, who pay about Rwf1.13 million, could strengthen the institution financially.

While responding, Nsengiyumva reiterated that transport challenges remained a major concern raised by citizens during Senate field visits.

"Given the existing challenges even when the budget was higher, further reductions raise more concerns," he said.

On the RFI, Nsengiyumva said the institution has agreements with 15 countries to provide forensic services from Rwanda.

"Despite the ongoing transition of the institution, there is a plan for it to become financially self-sustaining," he said.