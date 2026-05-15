Chad is No Longer a Country

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The central African nation of Chad has entered a phase of acute structural vulnerability that puts it and the wider on a collision path with state collapse. Too long ignored by regional actors and the international community, who have wrongly interpreted prowess on the battlefield with internal stability, the question is no longer simply whether the government of President Mahamat Deby Itno is authoritarian. It is. It is whether he can hold the country together at all.

What is happening in Chad today is the collapse of the state's capacity to function as a national institution. The military, historically the lead element of political authority, no longer represents the nation in any meaningful sense. Command structures, elite units, intelligence organs, and chains of command have all been consolidated around a narrow clan-based core. The army has become an instrument for preserving the power of a specific minority rather than defending the sovereignty of the entire country. This is not simply an imbalance of representation. It is the reconfiguration of the state itself into a tool of minority rule.

The consequence is that the army no longer functions as a republican institution. It functions as the armed extension of a specific power structure aimed at ensuring the prolongation of the current regime. When citizens look at the military, they do not see a national institution. They see the private force of a ruling minority clan.

A State Built on Closed Networks

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The military's capture reflects an even broader transformation of the Chadian state. For more than three decades, the governing architecture has been built around a highly centralized system of control. That system extends across the armed forces, territorial administration, internal security services, financial institutions, and mechanisms regulating access to public office.

But the significance of this system lies not only in the concentration of power. It lies in the sociological continuity that links the head of state authority to institutions of local authority. This was the system in place under former President Idriss Deby Itno and the framework inherited by his son in 2021. Under this system, political power reproduced itself through networks of communal loyalty, not through national institutions, capable of mediating between the country's diverse and often conflictual constituencies.

The erosion of this system has meant that the state has lost its ability to function as a shared political framework or as an arbiter between competing national interests. It has become identified with the domination of the President’s political-sociological bloc over all others.

This is visible across the civilian space. Governorships, local administrations, state agencies, public enterprises, and territorial authorities are all governed less by principles of meritocratic inclusion than by systems of closed access and political capture. The state apparatus is a closed circuit serving only those on the inside.

The long-term consequence of this institutional closure is the interruption of elite circulation among Chad's principal historical, regional, and sociological communities. In pluralistic states, elite circulation performs a stabilizing role. It allows different groups to recognize themselves within the machinery of the state. It keeps them invested in the national project. But when that circulation is obstructed or circumvented, the state loses legitimacy as a national institution.

This rupture now affects broad segments of Chadian society. Arab, Gorane, Kanembou, Hadjaraï, Sara, Maba, Massalit, Tama, Bornou, and Kanouri populations increasingly perceive themselves as excluded from meaningful access to military authority, national administration, and economic decision-making. The issue is not symbolic representation. It is the growing perception that access to power itself has become structurally restricted. As major communities can no longer see themselves in the institutions that claim to govern them, the foundations of national cohesion begin to crack. These fissures are increasingly visible in Chad today.

Fractures Along Regional Lines

The situation is particularly dangerous in southern Chad. Historically, southern populations formed a central component of the country's administrative, educational, and technocratic backbone. They occupied key roles in the functioning of public administration, territorial management, education, and state services. They were essential to the day-to-day operation of the state.

Their gradual exclusion from strategic centers of power creates a dangerous contradiction. The state distances itself politically from populations that remain essential to its administrative functioning. Southern communities are expected to staff the bureaucracy, manage the schools, and run the technical services. But they are systematically excluded from military authority and national-level decision-making.

This fracture is compounded by an increasingly defined religious dimension. Chad's constitutional order, inherited from the French, defines the country as a secular republic. Citizenship and access to public responsibility are not supposed to be conditioned on religious affiliation. But among many southern, Christian communities, exclusion is increasingly applied through both political and religious lenses, like the arrest and detention of many of the south’s leading political voices, like Success Masra, a southern, Christian opposition leader recently sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence for anti-state activities.

Whether this perception is fully accurate matters less than the fact that it exists. Perceptions shape behavior. And when communities believe that they are excluded based on identity—whether regional, ethnic, or religious—they begin to see themselves as othered. They begin to believe the state no longer belongs equally to all.

When Security Becomes Oppression

The Lake Chad basin illustrates the dangers of this trajectory in full relief. In parts of the region, populations report land confiscations, livestock seizures, and restrictions on access to local resources. These actions are justified by the military as counterterrorism operations linked to Boko Haram.

But when security rationales become mechanisms for collective punishment and stigmatization of entire communities, the security apparatus ceases to strengthen national cohesion. It contributes to its erosion. In Chad’s case, counterinsurgency only accelerates the political alienation of southern communities, rather than containing it. The populations of the Lake Chad basin, therefore, do not experience the state as a protector, but rather as an oppressor. That is a dangerous transformation.

Similarly, the marginalization of central and northern constituencies carries serious strategic implications for the state. The Gorane populations of Kanem and Bahr el-Ghazal historically constituted one of the principal economic and commercial axes of the country. Northern Gorane communities long shaped Chad's Saharan strategic depth. Arab communities, linked through extensive familial, economic, and historical ties across central and eastern Chad, remain integral to the country's ethnic and political balance. The simultaneous weakening and exclusion of these groups disrupts historical equilibria that have long underpinned the cohesion of the Chadian state. These are not merely peripheral populations. They are central to the economic, commercial, and strategic architecture of the country. But as the state increasingly excludes these communities, it undermines its own foundations, without even recognizing it.

Regional Spillover and Armed Opposition

Chad’s internal fragmentation is occurring in an increasingly volatile regional environment. Northern Chad remains deeply connected to transnational politico-military and smuggling networks extending into Libya, Niger, and Sudan. Armed movements such as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) and the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic continue to draw support from segments of northern and central constituencies. The region remains heavily militarized and a perennial threat to national political interests.

The war in Sudan and Darfur only compounds these risks. The participation of fighters from social and clan groups historically connected to eastern Chad within the Rapid Support Forces creates the likelihood of direct conflict spillover into Chadian territory. Recent cross-border incursions already suggest that the distinction between regional crisis and domestic instability is becoming one and the same.

Comparative experience across Africa demonstrates that states rarely absorb such accumulations of tension indefinitely without major rupture. Severe crises are rarely sudden events. They are typically preceded by prolonged institutional degradation: the communalization of security structures, the closure of political access, the erosion of inclusive governance, and the gradual separation between the state and significant segments of the nation.

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Chad today is following this pattern. The communalization of the military. The erosion of civilian institutions. The exclusion of major historical communities from political authority, mounting land and resource tensions, the persistence of non-state, organized armed actors, and the growing regionalization of conflict linked to Sudan and the Sahel are all major factors in Chad’s slow breakdown. Taken individually, each of these factors constitutes a warning sign. Taken together, they form the architecture of a potentially existential crisis for the country and the region.

The Central Danger

The central danger facing Chad today is not reducible to Deby’s authoritarianism alone. It lies in the possibility that the state itself ceases to function as a national framework accepted by its citizenry. When the army is widely perceived not as a national institution but as the armed extension of a restricted clan-based order, the foundations of national legitimacy erode rapidly. In pluralistic societies, the army often represents the final symbol of collective sovereignty. When that symbol loses its national character, the risk extends beyond political instability toward systemic fragmentation.

The ultimate danger is that large segments of the population no longer recognize themselves in the institutions that claim to govern them. When citizens no longer see themselves represented in the army, administration, or structures of economic power, the deterioration concerns more than the legitimacy of a government; it affects the very notion of national identity.

At that point, the crisis ceases to be merely political. It becomes a crisis of state survival. Chad's institutions no longer belong to the nation. They belong to a ruling minority. The question is no longer whether Chad's government is authoritarian. The question is whether Chad, as a unified state, can survive the institutional collapse now underway.

Cameron Hudson is a former Director of African Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council and former Chief of Staff to consecutive U.S. Special Envoys for Sudan. He is an independent political analyst and consultant on African peace, security, and governance.