Uganda: Museveni Hails Uganda-China Ties As He Meets President XI Jinping's Special Envoy

President Yoweri Museveni has praised the longstanding relationship between Uganda and China, describing China as a reliable partner that has consistently supported Uganda's development and economic transformation.

The President made the remarks on Friday during a meeting at State House Entebbe with Mr. Losang Jamcan, the Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr. Losang represented President Xi at President Museveni's recent inauguration ceremony.

During the meeting, Mr. Losang conveyed President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to President Museveni following his re-election and reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Uganda.

"President Xi Jinping asked me to represent him at your inauguration ceremony and convey his warm congratulations," Mr. Losang said.

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He commended President Museveni for his leadership, noting that Uganda had made significant progress in peace, stability, and development under his stewardship.

"We listened to your remarks and found them very impressive. Under your leadership, Uganda has followed a path of independence and achieved tremendous progress in peace and development," he said.

Mr. Losang added that President Museveni continued to enjoy widespread support among Ugandans because of his contribution to the country's stability and progress.

"You won by a large margin, and this shows the respect and love the people of Uganda have for you," he added.

The Chinese envoy described President Museveni as "an old and good friend of the Chinese people," noting that the Ugandan leader had consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of China's development path and international outlook.

He said relations between Uganda and China had continued to strengthen under the leadership of Presidents Museveni and Xi Jinping.

"China is ready to continue working with Uganda to implement the outcomes of our cooperation and further strengthen our partnership," he said.

On regional and international affairs, Mr. Losang said China appreciated President Museveni's position on global peace efforts, particularly his advocacy for dialogue in resolving conflicts in the Middle East.

He added that China remained committed to working with Uganda to promote peace, development, and cooperation across Africa.

In his remarks, President Museveni thanked President Xi Jinping for sending a special envoy to attend the inauguration ceremony and applauded China for deepening economic cooperation with Uganda.

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"I want to thank President Xi Jinping for sending you here. We are very happy with China, especially after opening your market to zero-tax access. Many Chinese companies are now investing in Uganda," President Museveni said.

The President noted that Uganda's relationship with China dates back several decades and has remained strong over the years.

"We have been working with China for a very long time. Our leaders interacted with China even during the struggle for freedom. For more than 70 years, we have been together with the new China," he said.

President Museveni also reiterated Uganda's position on global conflicts, emphasizing dialogue over confrontation.

He revealed that during Uganda's current tenure as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, various global powers had pressured Uganda to take sides on the Iran issue, but the country instead advocated for peaceful engagement.