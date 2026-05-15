Africa: Shakira, Burna Boy Release Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song 'Dai Dai'

Global pop artiste Shakira has released "Dai Dai", the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in collaboration with Nigerian Grammy-winning Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy.

The news agency reports that the Colombian singer announced the release of the highly anticipated song to fans on her social media page on Friday.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

She posted: "Dai Dai is here. The @FIFAWorldCup 2026 starts now!"

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FIFA also announced the song in a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, saying the track is now on streaming platforms.

"Today, excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to build with the release of Dai Dai, featuring Shakira and Burna Boy via Sony Music Latin.

"Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth.

"Dai Dai will be the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

"Which aims to raise USD100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities," the statement reads.

FIFA said royalties from the song would support its Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities.

According to the football governing body, Shakira will donate her royalties from the song to the fund, while Sony Music will match the first $250,000 raised with an additional donation.

"Dai Dai" features motivational lyrics centred on resilience, ambition, and unity.

In one of the verses, the artists referenced football legends and stars, including Pelé, Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta, David Beckham, Kaká, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Mohamed Salah.

The track also mentions several football nations, including Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, the United States, England, Germany, France, South Africa, Spain, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands.

The release of "Dai Dai" marks Shakira's return to the World Cup stage following her hits "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" for the 2010 tournament in South Africa and "La La La" for the 2014 Brazil edition.

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Burna Boy's feat marks the second time a Nigerian artiste will feature in a FIFA World Cup song after Davido.

Davido made history as the first Nigerian artist to feature on a World Cup soundtrack when he collaborated with singer Trinidad Cardona and Qatari Aisha on the song "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Meanwhile, FIFA said Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema will headline the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, United States, on June 12.

The tournament kicks off on June 11, with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. (NAN)(