Kenya: Magereza Academy Closed Indefinitely After Suspected Arson Incident

Nairobi — Magereza Academy has been closed indefinitely following a suspected arson incident that destroyed a dormitory and left several learners injured.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday night at around 8:00pm, is believed to have been started deliberately, prompting investigations by police and school authorities.

Four learners from the institution have since been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being held at the Naivasha Police Station to assist with investigations.

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According to the school's Parents' Association chairman, Lawrence Mogaka, the institution's Board of Governors resolved to suspend learning indefinitely pending investigations, repairs of the damaged structures and treatment of injured students.

Mogaka said CCTV footage allegedly placed the four learners at the scene of the fire moments before the blaze erupted.

"CCTV footage placed the four pupils at the scene of the blaze which happened at about 8:00PM," he said.

He clarified that the injured students were not burned by the fire but were hurt during a stampede as learners rushed to safety.

"None of the students suffered burns because they were in class for the evening lessons," he added.

The school hosts more than 800 learners.

Parents who flocked to the school to pick up their children expressed frustration over what they termed as delayed communication by the school management after the incident.

Some parents also opposed suggestions that families could be asked to contribute towards repairing the destroyed dormitory, insisting that responsibility should fall on the parents of those found culpable.

Police have launched investigations into the cause of the fire as authorities assess the extent of damage at the institution.