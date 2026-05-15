Rwanda: Nyarugenge Court Hears DJ Toxxyk's Appeal Case

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Friday morning started hearing an appeal case involving Arnaud Shema de Bosscher, popularly known as DJ Toxxyk, who was recently found guilty on four charges related to a fatal road accident and drug-related offences.

The appeal was lodged by the prosecutors, who challenged the on May 4 verdict by Nyarugenge Primary Court that ordered DJ Toxxyk to pay a fine of Rwf1,050,000 and perform three months of community service, suspended for six months.

ALSO READ: DJ Toxxyk fined, sentenced to community service

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DJ Toxxyk appeared in court on Friday clad in a grey blazer, sky-blue shirt, dark blue trousers, and black shoes, accompanied by his two lawyers.

The charges include involuntary manslaughter, drug-related offences, fleeing the scene after causing an accident, and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Prosecutors had requested a two-year prison sentence and a fine of Rwf 1 million during a hearing held on April 20.

ALSO READ: Prosecutors seek two-year sentence for DJ Toxxyk

The case stems from a fatal road accident that occurred in the early hours of December 20, 2025, along Sopetrade Road in Kigali, where DJ Toxxyk allegedly struck and killed Police Constable Fred Mushabe, who was directing traffic at the time.

Prosecution claims

Prosecutors argued that CCTV footage suggested the accused was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

They further alleged that after the incident, DJ Toxxyk fled the scene, abandoned his vehicle near ONOMO Hotel, then travelled to Gisozi and later to Karongi District in what prosecutors described as an attempt to evade responsibility.

Defence arguments

In earlier hearings, DJ Toxxyk's lawyers argued that the incident was an accident and lacked criminal intent.

The defence also questioned claims that their client was intoxicated, stating that although he was reportedly tested three times for drug use, the results were never presented before the court.