Kenya: UDA's David Keter Wins Emurua Dikirr MP Seat in By-Election

Nairobi — David Keter of the United Democratic Alliance has been declared the winner of the Member of National Assembly election for Emurua Dikirr Constituency after garnering 18,266 votes.

Keter defeated his closest challenger, Vincent Kibet Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party, who secured 10,760 votes in the closely watched parliamentary contest.

The results were announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Returning Officer Caleb Gekonde after the completion of the tallying process.

According to the electoral commission, 29,538 votes were cast out of the 44,353 registered voters, representing a voter turnout of 66.6 percent.

The outcome hands the ruling UDA party a significant political victory in Narok County and further strengthens its influence in the Rift Valley region.

The by-election attracted considerable political attention, with parties seeking to test their popularity ahead of future national political contests. Analysts are expected to interpret the results as a measure of party strength in the South Rift political landscape.

Election officials said the exercise was conducted peacefully across polling stations in the constituency, with voters turning out in large numbers to participate in the race.