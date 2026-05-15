Namibia: Orange River Flooding Closes Road

The Roads Authority (RA) has closed the C13 gravel road between Rosh Pinah and Aussenkehr after flooding from the Orange River left part of the road under water.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, RA said the affected section is about 12km from the Sendelingsdrift Border Post.

"Approximately 12 km from the Sendelingsdrift Border Post, the road is under water and has been closed to all traffic until further notice," RA said.

It cautined motorists not to attempt crossing flooded sections of the road.

"Road users are strongly urged not to attempt crossing flooded sections of the road, as this may endanger lives and damage vehicles," the notice said.

The Roads Authority said it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as conditions change.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and urge motorists to make use of alternative routes where possible," the notice said.